Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUN shares. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$946,262,410.16. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Insiders acquired a total of 730,100 shares of company stock worth $7,684,952 in the last ninety days.

TSE LUN opened at C$9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.33.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.4449073 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

