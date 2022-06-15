Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.03

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and traded as low as $7.47. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 59,338 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

About Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.