Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.71. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 9,168 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,745,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,745 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $10,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
