Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.71. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 9,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,745,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,745 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $10,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

