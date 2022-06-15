Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.08

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 142020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,100 shares of company stock valued at $977,840. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

