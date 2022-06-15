Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

MSGE opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $90.02.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,230,000 after buying an additional 532,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,595,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 413,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,097,000 after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

