MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at C$450,022.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.48 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$15.75 and a one year high of C$29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.94.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08). Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.5324375 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.