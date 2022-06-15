MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 499,830 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

