Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 74700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Get Magnum Goldcorp alerts:

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.