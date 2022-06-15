Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $206.28

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.28 ($2.50) and traded as low as GBX 180.25 ($2.19). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 180.25 ($2.19), with a volume of 21,910 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.28.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.97%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.