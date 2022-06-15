Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,596,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJWL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 466,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,428. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)
