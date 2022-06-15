Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,596,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJWL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 466,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,428. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Majic Wheels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Majic Wheels Corp. focuses on disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of acquisitions. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

