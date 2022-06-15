Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $221.47

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.47 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 240.75 ($2.92). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 236.70 ($2.87), with a volume of 3,988,306 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.10) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285.33 ($3.46).

Get Man Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.47.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.