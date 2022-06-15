Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.9 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Mandom alerts:

Shares of MDOMF stock remained flat at $$11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. Mandom has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $11.75.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.