MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 5.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 200,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,111,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of $878.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MannKind by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,704,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,782,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 8.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,675,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,502 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in MannKind by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

