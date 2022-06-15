Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Down 3%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.85 and last traded at $99.61. Approximately 314,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,500,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.67.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

