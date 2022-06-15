Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.75. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 469,326 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.72% and a return on equity of 89.58%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

