MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading 7.2% Higher

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 197,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 252.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

