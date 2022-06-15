Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.25.

NYSE VAC opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $123.85 and a one year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

