Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.80.

NYSE:MLM opened at $316.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.25 and its 200-day moving average is $380.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $312.08 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

