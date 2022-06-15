Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
MLM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.80.
NYSE:MLM opened at $316.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.25 and its 200-day moving average is $380.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $312.08 and a 1-year high of $446.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.