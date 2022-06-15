Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Purchases $21,607.47 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $21,607.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,891,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,711.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,768. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMLP. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.