Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.29. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 94,212 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $166.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $59,818 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

