Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

MRVL stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,216 shares of company stock worth $12,651,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

