Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 268,921 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $12.62.
Several equities analysts have commented on MTLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The company has a market cap of $716.11 million, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materialise (MTLS)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.