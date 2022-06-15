Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 268,921 shares.The stock last traded at $13.35 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market cap of $716.11 million, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.