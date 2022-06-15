Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 60,000 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,105. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $102,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $71,819,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

