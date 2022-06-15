Matthew Friend Sells 9,032 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,556. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

