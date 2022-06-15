Matthew Mannelly Sells 10,000 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPTN stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. 433,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.