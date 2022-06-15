MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.