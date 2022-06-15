Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JMAC remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMAC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

