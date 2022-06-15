M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.98

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.98 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 186.14 ($2.26). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.16), with a volume of 487,852 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.98. The stock has a market cap of £217.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)
