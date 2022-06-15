M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.98

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.98 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 186.14 ($2.26). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.16), with a volume of 487,852 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.98. The stock has a market cap of £217.62 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.18.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

