McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.71

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 140,330,512 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

