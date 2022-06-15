McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.71

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 140,330,512 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile (LON:MCLS)
