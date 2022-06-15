McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS MCRAA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

