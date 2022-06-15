Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Buys $10,010.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 11,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,096.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 41,997 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,057.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.77. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 479,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

