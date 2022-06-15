Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.76

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 12591529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.