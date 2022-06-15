Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.