Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MDGS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 146,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,308. Medigus has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Get Medigus alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medigus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medigus during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.