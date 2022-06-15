Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,617,700 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 3,628,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,177.0 days.

Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. New Street Research raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

