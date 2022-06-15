MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $633.30

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $633.30 and last traded at $633.30, with a volume of 7789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $691.69.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $896.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,045.50.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.