Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 269.2 days.
MEIYF stock remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mercialys has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.
Mercialys Company Profile (Get Rating)
