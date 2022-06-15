Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Update

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 269.2 days.

MEIYF stock remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mercialys has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

