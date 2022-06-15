Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 240,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,777. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.06, a P/E/G ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

