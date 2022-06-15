Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

