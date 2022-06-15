Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.31

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 378392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.
MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.
In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
