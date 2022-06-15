Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.31

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 378392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.