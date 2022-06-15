Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.43.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of META opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.46. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $161.36 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

