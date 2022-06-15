Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 3101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

