Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
