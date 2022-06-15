Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,304,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

