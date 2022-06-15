Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

MEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

