Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.24%.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

