Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 75.60 ($0.92), with a volume of 230926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.90 ($0.88).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.64) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.00) to GBX 77 ($0.93) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.44. The firm has a market cap of £130.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

