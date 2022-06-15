Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,038.0 days.

MBNKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 135 ($1.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MBNKF remained flat at $$0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

