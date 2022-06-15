Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.76

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.76 and traded as low as $52.13. Metro shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Get Metro alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.