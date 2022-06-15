Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.76

Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $7.97. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 2,919 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXE. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 439,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 405,106 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.