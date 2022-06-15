MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,042. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

