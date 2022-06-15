MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,042. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
